Baseball - Altuve belts three homers as Astros win opener

- Jose Altuve became the first player in club history to hit three home runs in a single playoff game as Houston clobbered Boston 8-2 in the opening game of their American League division series. Altuve posted just the 10th three-homer game in Major League Baseball post-season history as the Astros' batting lineup overpowered Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale. All-star second baseman Altuve hit two of his homers off Sale before adding a third against Red Sox relief pitcher Austin. Maddox in the seventh. Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander finished with two runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings to record his eighth post-season win. By the time Chris Devenski entered in relief in the seventh the Astros held a commanding five-run lead.





AFP