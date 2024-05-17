Bartow man tried to murder friend over argument at casino, strip club, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bartow man was arrested after an argument over money at the Hard Rock Casino ended in him attempting to kill his friend, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamar Brooks, 33, and Cameron Brewer began the lengthy argument at the casino, which continued on to “an unknown strip club in the Tampa area” and escalated into Brooks trying to purposefully crash Brewer’s car, according to the report.

The men had a physical altercation on the side of Interstate-4 and then continued onto their shared neighborhood, PCSO said.

Polk County ‘John Doe’ murder solved 52 years later thanks to DNA

“Once Brewer reaches his residence, he exits his vehicle and walks to the side of his residence to urinate in some bushes,” the report said. “While doing so, Brooks retrieved a semi-automatic rifle from an unknown location and walks into the yard of Brewer’s residence.”

After Brooks was confronted by Brewer’s mother, he was accused of firing 2-to-4 rounds into the ground. Brewer then ran toward Brooks, who pointed the rifle at his chest, according to the report.

Deputies said Brooks fired 7-to-10 shots at Brewer after he pushed the barrel of the rifle away. Brewer then went inside to grab his own firearms – a .380 cal Beretta and a .45 cal Hi-Point. He scared Brooks off with two shots fired into the ground.

Brooks ran back to his home and refused deputies’ orders to come outside, PCSO said. He surrendered to the sheriff’s office about an hour later.

Brooks was charged with attempted second degree homicide, tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the rifle, use of firearm in commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a residential area and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.