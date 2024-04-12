Bartlett man killed in Quitman County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man is dead after a crash in Quitman County, Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash on Highway 3 in Quitman County at 7:14 a.m. Thursday.

MHP says that 20-year-old Christian Hodges of Bartlett was traveling northbound in a 2020 Kia Optima when the vehicle entered the southbound lane.

Two found shot dead inside vehicle at car wash

Hodges reportedly collided with a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling southbound. MHP says Hodges was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman driving the Chevrolet Silverado reportedly received “moderate” injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

MHP says the crash is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.