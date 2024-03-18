Bartlett HS principal placed on administrative leave in wake of probe into ‘administrative practices’

The principal of Bartlett High School was placed on administrative leave after District U-46 officials learned of an investigation into his “administrative practices,” district Superintendent Suzanne Johnson said.

Demovsky’s leave went into effect Friday, according to a statement issued by Johnson.

The situation does not involve “the safety of any past or current students or staff” and the district is cooperating with the “investigating parties,” the statement said.

“Due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot share further details,” Johnson said.

Demovsky has been at the helm of the high school since 2016. Prior to that, he was prinicipal at Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin for four years and assistant principal at Streamwood High School for two years. He taught at Bartlett High School from 1998 to 2006.

In 2017 Demovsky was a top 10 finalist for the Golden Apple Foundation’s Stanley C. Golder Achievement Leadership Award.

Melanie Meidel, a retired U-46 high school principal and assistant superintendent, has been appointed interim principal for the remainder of the school year.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that Bartlett High School operations and educational programs continue seamlessly during this period,” Johnson said in her statement.

“Ms. Meidel brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our school community, which will be invaluable during this transition. We are confident in Ms. Meidel’s leadership and the strength of our Bartlett High School staff to continue providing the best learning environment for our students.”