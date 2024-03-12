Bartlett Housing Solutions issues statement on shelter closure

Mar. 11—MORGANTOWN — Bartlett Housing Solutions issued a press release Monday confirming the closure of the nonprofit's emergency shelter located in Hazel's House of Hope no later than June 30.

The statement reads, "While we are closing our Scott Ave operation it is important to note that our other programs operating at our West Run Road location will continue. It is our true hope and desire that this is a temporary closure. This extremely difficult decision has been reached after trying unsuccessfully to avoid it for months."

As previously reported, the announcement comes on the heels of news that the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness would not direct any state funding to the shelter in the upcoming 2024-'25 fiscal year.

Clients of the shelter were notified on Friday.

According to the release, the 28 individuals currently housed at the shelter will be prioritized for openings in the agency's other programs.

Effective Friday, no new intakes will be accepted. Clients who present at the shelter after Friday will be assisted by Bartlett House staff and encouraged to divert from entering a shelter system either through temporary or permanent options (family /friends) or referral to other community organizations.

The 18 individuals housed in apartments /units on the upper floors above the shelter space at Hazel's House of Hope will be able to continue renting those units and not be displaced.

"Additionally, maintaining staff is imperative to being able to carry out our plan. If our shelter's team of employees find alternative employment prior to our other objectives being reached, we will have to re-evaluate our closure date and /or operational schedule if we do not have adequate staffing, " the statement reads.

The organization will assist shelter staff in seeking relevant career enhancement, resume development and alternative employment upon the shelter's closure.

"Bartlett Housing Solutions wants to acknowledge and extend our sincere gratitude to the countless advocates and supporters who have stood by us through these heartbreaking and difficult times and trusted us and our mission."

