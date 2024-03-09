Bartlett House emergency triage shelter closing

Mar. 8—MORGANTOWN — The Bartlett Housing Solutions emergency triage shelter in Hazel's House of Hope is closing.

The Dominion Post spoke with a shelter client on Friday who confirmed Bartlett House CEO Keri DeMasi broke the news earlier that day.

The Dominion Post also obtained a copy of a letter distributed to clients explaining the facility would close its doors before the June 30 end of the fiscal year.

The letter, signed by DeMasi, states, "I know this is extremely scary and stressful news to hear. Our team of employees want to assure you that we will be doing everything possible to quickly identify alternative placements for each of you."

It goes on to explain that no new intakes will be accepted after March 15.

"This also means if you are checked out of the shelter for the night, you will not be able to check back in. Therefore, if you do not have any other place to go, please stay at the shelter each night until we can get you placed somewhere else."

DeMasi told The Dominion Post she's currently unable to comment on the situation.

The news comes a week after the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness released the list of shelters to receive funding for the upcoming 2024-25 fiscal year. Bartlett House was not on the list.

Morgantown City Councilor Danielle Trumble previously said the shelter was receiving about $166, 000 of a $500, 000 budget through WVCEH, which distributes shelter funds on behalf of the West Virginia Department of Human Services (formerly the Department of Health and Human Resources).

The client, who asked to remain anonymous, said Friday's announcement caught a lot of people off guard.

"Obviously, it's shocking, " he said. "Honestly, right now I'm without a lot of options. This is one of the only places where you can access these kinds of services that a lot of people need. This was kind of the only option."

He said he's been at the shelter about four months. Before that, he spent five months living in his car after a seemingly stable job situation fell apart.

"I have no family. I have nothing. I came here with the money in my pocket. One or two bad situations, and here I am, " he said.

"I know a lot of people who rely on this for a sense of normalcy. Being out there changes how you trust and who you trust. Everybody gets a chance here. Some of these folks are dealing with things that I'm not, and I wonder if they're going to be all right after I leave this place."

As for the loss of funding, the WVCEH said it was moving to a competitive process after monitoring funded shelters for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The organization explained, "Awarding all applicants with state funds, taxpayer dollars, with little to no regard for performance measures, outcomes, or how vulnerable individuals are treated is irresponsible and negligent. The competitive funding process holds agencies accountable for progressive movement forward and providing proper treatment and services to those we serve."

The WVCEH announcement was also pivotal for another local shelter.

The Rainbow House, an emergency shelter and safe space for unsheltered LGBTQ + individuals, will receive $250, 000.

The new shelter opened in 2023.

Brian Butcher serves on The Rainbow House Board of Directors. He's also on Morgantown City Council.

"I understand why people look at that on its face and say, 'Well, one got it and one didn't, so this one is taking their money away, ' but it doesn't work like that. I keep trying to help people understand that one shelter getting funding doesn't preclude another from getting funding. That's just not how it works, " he said.

Butcher said he would prefer both shelters receive the needed support.

"Speaking personally, I would never, ever want to see Bartlett lose funding to the point where they're non-viable or anything like that. That's a disaster for all the things I try to work on and certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, but it's also certainly not anything I have control over."