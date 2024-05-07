In the wake of a devastating tornado that struck Bartlesville late Monday night, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is actively working to restore electricity to the city.

Initially, PSO reported approximately 80 outages affecting more than 4,000 customers following the storm, primarily due to downed power lines, damaged infrastructure and fallen trees. PSO estimated power would be restored across Bartlesville by 11 p.m. on Thursday April 9.

Here is the latest on the repairs on coming.

Check on how repairs are coming in your area by using PSO's online outage tracker.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville power outages: Here's what we know.