Bartlesville’s own Andy Dossett honored with 11 statewide journalism awards

Andy Dossett holds up his three first-place plaques for writing from the Oklahoma Press Association.

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reporter/photographer Andy Dossett won several statewide awards for writing and photography Saturday during the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper awards ceremony in Oklahoma City.

Dossett took home 11 awards, eight for news and feature writing and three for photography.

He won first place for in-depth reporting in his look at a single mom who was sentenced to a year in an Oklahoma jail over a $138 fine.

In comments, the judge said, “Andy Dossett’s terrifying look at a local judge’s abuse of power and its impact on a local woman is powerful stuff.”

Dossett also won third place in that category for his work exposing problems at the troubled housing project Brookhaven Plaza Apartments — “Dilapidated buildings, safety hazards, crime: Brookhaven is a nightmare” and “Brookhaven Plaza Apartments gets rave reviews online, but residents tell a different story.”

He also took first and second place in the feature story category with “A family’s quest to demystify Gravity Hill” and “The Triple Treats: Local triplets celebrate 87 years” respectively.

In comments, the judge said Dossett’s Gravity Hill story “hooked me and had me wanting more.” In the story about 87-year-old triplets, the judge wrote, “The writer puts you in the room with these sisters, and it was wonderful.”

In the news story category, Dossett took second and third place, respectively, for “Local preacher unapologetic about blackface, drag performance” and “How the Washington County GOP fell apart in less than a year.”

“Lawmakers: School choice is on state’s legislative menu again” took second place in the education story category, and “Price Tower: Sold for the debt, $10 and a promise” took first place in the business category. Both stories were written by Dossett.

In photography, Dossett won second place in the overall photography category and took third place in both the feature and news categories.

The OPA Awards Banquet occurred June 7-8 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

Members of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association judged almost 1,450 entries from 74 Oklahoma news publications.

The EE competes in Division 2, which consists of daily publications in cities with a population of 40,000 or less.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: State honors EE reporter Andy Dossett with 11 journalism awards