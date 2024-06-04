Bartlesville objects to new Cherokee casino, citing environmental and traffic concerns

The Welcome to Bartlesville sign sit just south of the 15 acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property.

The City of Bartlesville expressed substantial concerns regarding the Cherokee Nation's recent moves, which could leave the way to building a new casino behind the 'Welcome to Bartlesville' sign.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland outlined the city's objections and requested comprehensive impact assessments before further action is taken.

The letter addresses the BIA notification concerning the Cherokee Nation's request that their 15 acres of land, referred to as the "Bartlesville Property," be held in trust for "gaming" purposes, which was sent to the City of Bartlesville and Washington County officials.

Mayor Copeland emphasized that while the city respects the Nation's interests, there are significant concerns about potential adverse impacts on the community.

Stormwater runoff concerns

One of the issues highlighted is the potential for increased stormwater runoff. Mayor Copeland noted that the "construction and operation of a large gaming establishment could significantly alter local hydrology."

Copeland explains the development is expected to increase impervious surfaces, leading to heightened stormwater runoff, which could result in flooding, erosion, and water quality degradation.

The letter stated, "Consideration must be given to the impact on the environment." The city has requested that the Cherokee Nation conduct a comprehensive Environmental Stormwater Impact Assessment.

Copeland asks that the study include detailed hydrological modeling and propose mitigation strategies such as retention basins, permeable pavements, and green infrastructure.

Traffic impact analysis

The city also raised concerns about the potential traffic impact of the proposed casino.

According to Mayor Copeland, a gaming facility is expected to attract a significant number of visitors, increasing traffic volumes on Oklahoma State Highway 75 and surrounding roadways. This influx could lead to congestion, a higher risk of accidents, and degradation of road infrastructure.

Bartlesville has requested that the Cherokee Nation coordinate with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to perform a Traffic Impact Analysis. Based on the findings, necessary roadway improvements should be implemented, such as traffic signal installations and road widening.

Water and sewer system impact

Mayor Copeland's letter highlighted potential strains on the city's water and sewer systems. The increased demand from a gaming establishment could lead to service disruptions or necessitate costly upgrades.

Alternatively, if the Cherokee Nation opts for on-site wastewater treatment systems, there is a risk of environmental contamination.

Bartlesville has proposed entering into an agreement with the Cherokee Nation for connection to the municipal water and sewer systems, including provisions for capacity studies and cost-sharing arrangements.

Looking west towards the 15 acre Cherokee Nation Entertainment property from Highway 75.

Proposed approach moving forward

Including the requested studies, the City of Bartlesville proposes forming a task force comprising representatives from the Cherokee Nation, the City of Bartlesville, and relevant state agencies to oversee the implementation of mitigation measures and ensure ongoing communication and cooperation.

The letter concludes by emphasizing the city's commitment to working collaboratively with the Cherokee Nation and the BIA to ensure a thorough evaluation and mitigation of potential impacts of the project.

"We appreciate your attention to these matters and look forward to working together to ensure a thorough evaluation and mitigation of the potential impacts of the proposed gaming establishment," Mayor Copeland wrote.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville calls for comprehensive studies on Casino's impact