Bartlesville Doenges Ford baseball coach arrested on domestic abuse charges

Bartlesville head coach John Pannell runs some infield drills during tryouts at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in Bartlesville on May 16, 2024.

A Bartlesville baseball coach, John Allan Pannell, turned himself in Wednesday on an arrest warrant for domestic abuse charges against his wife.

Pannell, 49, who refutes the accusation calling them "false," faces one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation.

According to the police affidavit obtained from the Washington County District Court, on June 7, Bartlesville police responded to a call from Ray of Hope Advocacy Center. Upon arrival, the alleged victim explained to police that tensions between her and Pannell, her husband, had escalated due to financial stress during an argument.

The victim recounted that Pannell charged at her after she banged on the bathroom door. She stated that he pushed her onto the bed, wrapped his arm around her neck, and used his body weight to pin her down. The victim described feeling as though her neck might snap under the pressure and feared for her life.

The affidavit notes that the victim struggled to free herself, scratching Pannell in an attempt to remove his arm. She expressed fear that Pannell intended to "kill her" and that her daughter would discover her dead in the house.

Pannell refutes charges

In an interview with the EE, Pannell maintains his innocence and the victim's account isn't what happened.

"I was attacked," Pannell said. "I picked her up and put her on the bed to restain her — that's it."

Pannell says he met with the Doenges Ford baseball team before his arraignment and informed them about the charges against him.

"I was very honest with my players," Pannell said. "I wanted them to know the truth from their coach."

Pannell says he will continue to coach Bartlesville's American Legion Baseball team and hopes these "false" charges don't undo all the work he has put into improving the city's baseball scene.

"This is the last thing I want to ruin what we started with 4F Sports and the good things we have done in the community," Pannell said. "I'm Christian, and I pray — the truth will set you free, but in these situations, you know it's guilty till proven innocent."

Pannell owns 4F Sports LLC, which operates and maintains Price Field, the city's Baseball complex. Since the 1950s, it has been home to Bartlesville Little League.

The alleged victim's lawyer, Amanda Proctor, said her client filed for dissolution of the marriage. She added that her client respects the judicial process and will let that process run its course.

"Nobody knows the truth, nobody knows the background, nobody knows what happened," Pennell said. "It's between us and God — Nobody knows about the text messages on my phone that prove I'm innocent."

Pannell is out on a $25,000 bond, and the next trial date is set for July 19.

For confidential support and assistance, victims of domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville coach charged with domestic assault by strangulation