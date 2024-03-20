Bartlesville Community Foundation joins elite circle of accredited philanthropists

The Bartlesville Community Foundation (BCF) announced it was awarded the prestigious Accreditation Seal from the Community Foundation National Standards program.

This accolade is not just a badge; it's a testament to the Foundation's unwavering commitment to fostering community philanthropy at its finest.

The BCF joins only two other accredited Oklahoma community foundations: Oklahoma City Community Foundation and Tulsa Community Foundation.

Bartlesville Community Foundation

"Charitable contributions made to support and strengthen our community are limited and precious," Laura Jensen, Bartlesville Community Foundation Executive Director, said. "The BCF achieving accreditation means the Foundation has gone beyond federal and state requirements to provide an additional layer of rigorous accountability on behalf of the donors, fundholders, and the community’s charitable work."

Jensen explained the Accreditation Seal is awarded exclusively to foundations that meet 26 specific criteria of excellence in Governance, Resource Development, Stewardship & Accountability, Grantmaking, and Donor Relations.

"I'm excited to celebrate this milestone with our community," Jensen said. "The foundation staff and board have worked diligently toward this goal to show how seriously we take our responsibility of stewarding charitable dollars in our community."

On Sept. 17, the BCF will celebrate its 25th anniversary and reflect on the over $10 million granted to support charitable endeavors in Bartlesville.

For those eager to learn more about the Bartlesville Community Foundation and its work, visit www.bartlesvillecf.org. You can also reach out by phone at 918.337.2287 or visit in person at 208 E. 4th St. in downtown Bartlesville.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville Community Foundation receives national honors