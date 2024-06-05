Bartlesville City Council unanimously selects new Ward 4 representative

Bartlesville City Council appointed Quinn Schipper to represent Ward 4, replacing the late Billie Roane, who died unexpectedly on April 5.

The City Council unanimously decided during Monday evening's meeting after little discussion.

Schipper was selected from a pool of seven applicants vying for the Ward 4 seat. He and his wife, Becky, have lived in Bartlesville since June 2020 and are actively involved in the community, participating in several boards and commissions.

Schipper also serves as the administrator for the Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County.

In an interview following his official meeting, Schipper expressed his views on the new role, describing Ward 4 as "very diverse." He highlighted its significance, noting that it encompasses the county and city seat of government, the arts district, the central business district, and residences representing various economic backgrounds.

"I really feel honored to have been accepted," Schipper said. "I know there were other very capable people who applied for the position."

Schipper anticipated someone would be appointed at the Monday night meeting but studied the 415-page council packet just in case it could be him.

Schipper will complete Roane's term, which runs through the end of this year and has committed to running for election in November to continue serving Ward 4.

Reflecting on his background and journey to Bartlesville, Schipper said:

"[My wife and I] moved here in June 2020, and so this coming up on the four-year anniversary end of this month, we were in Denton, TX for three years prior to moving here, but lived in Stillwater, Oklahoma, for 22 years prior to that," Schipper explained.

Quinn Schipper takes his seat after being appointed to represent Bartlesville City Council Ward 4 on Monday June 4, 2024.

Schipper admitted he's a new resident of Bartlesville but isn't a stranger. He studied at the Franklin Wright School of Architecture and visited Bartlesville when he was 19. He said he had visited Bartlesville various times and enjoyed watching its growth.

"Always loved Bartlesville," Schipper said. "We were members of Price Tower Arts Center when we moved here from overseas, and we moved to Stillwater — we've always enjoyed being in Bartlesville."

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Quinn Schipper appointed to Bartlesville City Council Ward 4 seat