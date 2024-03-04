Bartender who sexually abused passenger aboard Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise avoids life sentence

WEST PALM BEACH — A cruise bartender who snuck into a passenger’s room and sexually assaulted her while she slept has avoided a life sentence and the lifelong brand as a registered sex offender. The man, in his mid 20s, will spend just two years in prison instead.

At his latest and final court hearing, an attorney for Hoobesh Dookhy said the bartender deserved less time than that. Assistant U.S. Public Defender Peter Birch described the outfit Dookhy's victim wore aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise as "very scanty" and suggested that she "had no desire to escape" from her assailant.

"That's just vile," said Spencer Aronfeld, an attorney involved in a civil lawsuit stemming from the same incident. “It's so misogynistic that I’m angered and creeped out at the same time."

Birch's argument didn't resonate with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, either. She sentenced Dookhy to two years in prison — one year more than Birch and federal sentencing guidelines advised and exactly what prosecutors asked for.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Ralston called Dookhy's behavior "egregious" in a written motion to the judge. The prosecutor rejected Dookhy's claim that the woman gave him her room key, arguing instead that the bartender pocketed it while serving her drinks on May 5, hours after the Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise set sail from the Port of Palm Beach.

Margaritaville at Sea bartender claimed sex with cruise ship passenger was consensual

The woman's cabinmate recorded the assault and reported it to cruise-ship security the following morning. Investigators found the missing room key in the pocket of Dookhy's work vest, as well as selfies Dookhy took beside the woman, identified in court records only as HB, while she slept.

The bartender later admitted to having sex with HB but told investigators that their encounter was consensual. Faced with the possibility of life in federal prison on a sexual abuse charge, Dookhy pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact in October — forgoing his right to a trial by jury but cementing a deal with prosecutors to have the worst of the two charges dropped.

Victim's roommate also suing Margaritaville, says she was raped

Prior to the sentencing hearing, a second passenger — HB's roommate — accused Dookhy of raping her while she slept, too. The woman said she became pregnant as a result and "was forced to terminate the pregnancy, from which she then suffered serious complications."

She and HB have filed separate lawsuits against the ship and its parent corporation, Classica Cruise Line. As Classica defends itself against the suits, Dookhy has begun to appeal his sentence from prison.

He is scheduled to be released before his 28th birthday. According to the conditions of his release, he will not be made to register as a sex offender and will remain on supervised release for five years.

Hannah Phillips covers criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

