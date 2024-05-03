BARTA to offer a day of free rides

May 2—Anyone hoping on a Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority bus on Wednesday will be in for a pleasant surprise.

As part of a statewide rider appreciation initiative, BARTA will be holding a Free Ride Day. That means all bus rides on BARTA's 19 routes will be complimentary.

"Our passengers mean the world to us and are why we do what we do," Greg Downing, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees BARTA, said in a statement announcing Free Ride Day. "Getting the opportunity to show our appreciation for their support and patronage on this day and in this way, is a small effort to say, thank you for riding BARTA and using public transit."

The statewide rider appreciation initiative was developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association (PPTA) and transit agencies across the state as a way to reward riders and highlight public transit.

"Transit is an essential part of Pennsylvania's economic success. Our riders recognize whether it's to get to work, educational opportunities, healthcare, or recreation and play, public transit takes them there. Sheila Gombita, PPTA board chair, said. "We appreciate their strong commitment to transit as their preferred mode of transportation."

A total of 18 transit systems across the state will take part in Free Ride Day.

For more information about BARTA's bus service and Free Ride Day visit bartabus.com or call 610-921-0601.