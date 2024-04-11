BART power washer convicted of murdering man while on the job

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 23-year-old man was convicted of shooting two men and killing one while he was working as a power washer at a San Francisco BART station, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said.

The shooting happened on the night of March 29, 2021. The DA’s office said Wilson was working at the 24th Street BART station when he got into an argument with a group of men.

Wilson left the station, drove around the block and parked his work truck before approaching the group with a gun in hand. In what the DA’s office called a “surprise attack,” he fired at the group after emerging from behind a bus shelter.

“Everyone on or near the BART platform ran for their lives,” the DA’s office wrote.

One victim was hit three times in his back and died, and the other survived 4-5 shots to his torso and shoulder.

Wilson shot nine rounds at the group of four young men standing on the street. Bullets shattered the door of a nearby McDonald’s.

Wilson fled to Las Vegas. When he returned to San Francisco, he was arrested at his home. A search revealed the ghost gun that Wilson used to commit the shooting.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and premeditated attempted murder. He will be sentenced on June 3 and faces 82 years to life in prison.

