Barstow Police officer injured, suspect arrested on suspicion of ‘attempted murder'

A Barstow Police Department officer was injured while making an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities.

At about 4:40 a.m., police dispatch received a call for service regarding a man trespassing at a home in the 1500 block of West Main Street. The 911 caller told police dispatch that a man was on her property and causing a disturbance, police said.

A Barstow Police Department officer was injured as officers moved to detain and arrest a scissors-carrying suspect accused of causing a disturbance, authorities said.

Officers responded and found Joel Hernandez, 24, in the area, police said. While police attempted to speak to Hernandez, he began walking away from officers with his hand in his pocket. He then fled on foot to the 200 block of North Avenue H, police said.

Officers caught up to Hernandez. As they were attempting to arrest him, the suspect produced a pair of scissors from his pocket, according to authorities.

Hernandez attempted to stab officers as he continued to swing the scissors at them. Eventually officers used a Taser to make an arrest, authorities said.

During the arrest, one officer was cut on his elbow. No other officers or citizens were injured during the incident, police said.

Police later discovered that Hernandez had an outstanding felony no-bail warrant for suspected armed robbery.

He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, resisting an officer, and his outstanding warrant for robbery.

Hernandez remains at the sheriff’s West Valley Detention Center, with bail set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Barstow Officer Jason Rodriguez at 760-256-2211 or jrodriguez@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or www.wetip.com.

