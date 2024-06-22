Barstow police dismantle alleged PCP lab, two suspects arrested

A man and woman from Barstow were arrested as police dismantled an alleged PCP manufacturing lab this week, authorities said.

The raid unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at a secluded property along Burn Ranch Road, in an unincorporated county area just outside of Hinkley, according to the Barstow Police Department and San Bernardino County booking records.

An investigation had led detectives and officers to the property with a search warrant, police said in a written statement.

"Officers located a 20-gauge shotgun, ammunition, substances indicative of manufacturing Phencyclidine (PCP), and a large quantity of suspected PCP," the statement said.

A 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Barstow, were arrested without a struggle, officials said. The man was determined to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

Both suspects were booked on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales, possession of drug-making chemicals and possession of narcotics while armed, according to county booking records. The man was additionally accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They were both released from custody Friday pending legal proceedings, records show.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Barstow police Officer S. Rodriguez at (760) 256-2211, or by email at srodriguez@barstowca.org. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow police dismantle alleged PCP lab