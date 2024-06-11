Barstow man arrested on suspicion of trying to fatally stab family member

Police have accused a 24-year-old man of threatening to fatally stab a family member in a Barstow neighborhood.

The Barstow Police Department reported that at around 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, police dispatch received a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of Arbor Way.

Police are accusing a 24-year-old man of threatening to fatally stab a family member in a Barstow neighborhood.

The reporting party told dispatch that her boyfriend was acting aggressively toward her and may be aggressive toward police. Barstow Police officers arrived and located Matu Middleton of Barstow armed with a knife and running in the street, police said.

Officers attempted to detain Middleton, who did not comply and ran toward other resident in the front yard.

An officer deployed his Taser, which was not effective on Middleton. The man instead threatened to kill one of his family members as he ran toward them with the knife, police stated.

A police officer fired and missed Middleton, who continued to resist arrest. After a second Taser deployment and a brief struggle, officers were able to arrest the man, police reported.

The Barstow Police Department’s Detective Bureau assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.

Middleton was treated at Barstow Community Hospital for minor injuries and later booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Department’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, authorities stated.

Middleton was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and resisting arrest with force. His bail is set at $1 million, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Gemma Day at 760-255-5132 or gday@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the WE-TIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27469) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Barstow man arrested on suspicion of trying to fatally stab family member