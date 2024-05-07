Which bars allow or ban firearm carry? What to know when visiting downtown Greenville

A change in state law two months ago puts a key decision in the hands of South Carolina businesses – will they allow customers to carry firearms on the premises?

On March 7, Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the “Constitutional Carry” bill passed by the state legislature. Now, unless a business marks itself as a gun-free zone, those 18 years of age and older who are legally allowed to carry a firearm may do so without obtaining any sort of permit or registration.

However, bars and establishments that serve alcohol walk a fine line. While they are among the businesses that can put up a sign designating whether or not guns may be carried on the premises, patrons are prohibited from consuming alcohol while carrying, even at businesses without signs.

Although Greenville bars differ on the rules for non-drinking customers, for some, the lack of signage may not reflect the business’ policy.

The Carolina Ale House on South Main Street in Greenville did not have a sign posted prohibiting firearms on Monday.

Despite this, Lyle Garraux, general manager, previously told the News that firearm carry is prohibited at his location and other Carolina Ale House franchises. He declined further comment but acknowledged that the new law might initiate conversations about signs within company management.

Here’s what to know about firearm carry when visiting downtown bars.

A "No concealable weapons" sign is visible in the doorway at Rey's in downtown Greenville on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Downtown Greenville bars prohibiting concealable weapons

These bars had signs marking “No Concealable Weapons.”

Connolly’s Irish pub

Rey’s

City Tavern

Gather

At an April 9 event hosted by the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, general counsel for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division advised local businesses on how to navigate the new law. Among the tips was to be as clear as possible with a sign to avoid confusion.

Use of the word “concealable” means a weapon less than 12 inches long according to its “greatest measurement,” according to state law. So, whether that weapon is carried openly or concealed, it is prohibited, according to that phrasing.

'Signs are for rule-followers'

Suzanne Coe, owner of Connolly’s Irish Pub, said she has a firm policy against firearm carry in the bar.

“My belief is that if an owner of an alcohol establishment doesn't know that guns and alcohol don't mix, they have no business having a bar. I'm never going to let guns into my establishment, ever,” Coe said.

Coe, who is also a practicing attorney, said that just because firearm carry into a bar is legal in some cases does not mean bar owners are free of civil liability.

Johnnie Connelly, manager at Connolly's, enters the bar ahead of his shift in downtown Greenville on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Coe and Scott Woods, owner of City Tavern and co-owner of Society Sandwich Bar & Social Club, referenced legislation from a decade ago that first allowed concealed weapons permit holders to carry in alcohol-serving establishments that chose not to opt-out by posting signs. In 2014, then-Gov. Nikki Haley signed the bill, stating it would make bars safer, although the law was met with some pushback.

Now, the need for permits has been negated, and the age limit decreased from 21 to 18. Woods noted the age limit change and the now-nonexistent need for concealed weapons permits.

“I didn't hate the fact that you had to have a little bit of training to be able to (carry),” Woods said.

Coe said she posted a sign on Connolly’s days after the 2014 law.

“We were the only place that put up one of those things and I didn't care how much flack I got,” Coe said. “This is Connolly's, downtown Greenville's oldest bar, and I'm not going to let it be lost because some yahoo comes in and thinks he's a gunslinger.”

A "No concealable weapons" sign is seen in the doorway at City Tavern in downtown Greenville on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Woods said that the “no concealable weapons” sign on City Tavern was originally posted about a decade ago after Haley’s signing of the bill, for insurance reasons related to liquor liability law. However, while he didn’t think the latest law changes much, he described it as “a bit startling.”

“Personally, I think there could be a little danger (of individuals carrying weapons in bars), but I don’t want to infringe on anybody’s freedoms,” Woods said.

Woods said the signs have remained because the bar has not encountered any issues related to firearm carry, though he admitted if someone did conceal carry, they “would not know.” He said he thinks those intent on carrying a gun or violating the law would likely disregard the sign, but if caught in the act, bar management would call 911.

“Signs are for rule-followers,” Woods said.

People walk past City Tavern in downtown Greenville on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Unlike Woods, Coe said her bar has encountered individuals carrying or attempting to carry on the premises, many of whom seem unaware of the law or bar policy. She added that while staff tries to be fair to patrons who offer to remove and store the weapon elsewhere before entering, violators can receive a permanent trespass and have their ammunition seized for breaking the rules.

Coe dismissed the notion of a well-intentioned carrying patron stopping a perpetrator with a gun.

“You'll more likely hit one of my people than you will hit anybody that's trying to rob the place,” Coe noted.

Sharkey's Pub in downtown Greenville on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Downtown Greenville bars without signs

The following bars did not have any visible exterior signage when visited by the News.

Sharkey’s

D T’s Tavern

Sip

Carolina Ale House

Field House Jerky and Vine

Vello Fellow

Jack Brown’s

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, Greenville News and USA Today Network. Reach him via email at crogland@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Which downtown Greenville bars prohibit concealable weapons? What to know