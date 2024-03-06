Barry Moore wins Alabama’s First Congressional District after Jerry Carl concedes

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Primary Election for Alabama’s First Congressional District has been called. Moore has been declared the winner.

Moore ended Super Tuesday with 52%. Carl was close behind, with 48%.

Carl took the stage late Tuesday night, conceded, and revealed he had lost the election by 3,000 points.

“I am grateful to God, my family, the voters, my staff and the many dedicated volunteers and supporters who made tonight possible,” said Moore. “I am excited about getting to work for the people of Alabama’s First District. My wife Heather and I spent thousands of hours traveling the new district and getting to know the wonderful people who are fighting for the same things we are — small government, our constitutional freedoms, fiscal responsibility and a secure border. The First District can count on me to hold the line and be their true conservative voice in Washington.”

The race has been tight, with the two Representatives being within 10 points of each other most of Tuesday night. Moore’s win was announced not long after votes flooded in from Geneva County.

The two incumbents faced off for the District 1 seat after the federal court ordered Alabama to draw a new congressional map in October 2023. This pushed most Wiregrass counties, formerly in District 2, into District 1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.