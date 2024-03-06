Barry Moore wins Alabama District 1 Republican Primary over Jerry Carl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congressman Barry Moore secured the nomination on Super Tuesday in the Alabama District 1 Republican Primary.

Moore and Republican Jerry Carl, who were both representatives, were pinned against one another in this election after Alabama’s Congressional Districts were redrawn.

Moore was in the old District 2, and Carl represented old District 1.

“I am grateful to God, my family, the voters, my staff and the many dedicated volunteers and supporters who made tonight possible,” Moore said.

“I am excited about getting to work for the people of Alabama’s First District. My wife Heather and I spent thousands of hours traveling the new district and getting to know the wonderful people who are fighting for the same things we are — small government, our constitutional freedoms, fiscal responsibility and a secure border.

“The First District can count on me to hold the line and be their true conservative voice in Washington.”

The race between Moore came down to a difference of just a few thousand votes.

Moore, as of this writing, has 53,175 votes, whereas Carl has 49,429 votes, with 95% of precincts reporting.

“…Thank you, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support,” Carl told his supporters after conceding. “I truly appreciate it. And I congratulate Congressman Moore. May he win and move on. Take this country back. Thank you so much. Goodnight.”

Moore will face Democrat Tom Holmes in the November general election.

