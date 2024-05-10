Barron Trump Won't Be A GOP Convention Delegate, After All

What a difference a day can make for Barron Trump.

On Thursday it was announced that Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son would be a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention this July in Milwaukee, along with brothers Eric and Don Jr. and sister Tiffany.

But now it appears as if Barron won’t be attending at all, according to a statement made by his mother, Melania Trump, to the Daily Mail.

Melania said that Barron was “honored to have been chosen as a delegate” he now “regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments.”

The former first lady did not offer any details about what those prior commitments might be.

The announcement came on the same day that Donald Trump praised Barron’s political instincts to Philadelphia talk radio station WPHT.

“It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Trump said, without offering an example of what “this” might be.

Folks on X, formerly Twitter, had thoughts about the delegate decline.

Melania be like - you little punk, I've worked hard for the last 8 years to protect your ass from the press, and you think you're just going to throw it all away!? https://t.co/oLp9Eul0kE — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) May 10, 2024

Melania - 1

Donald - 0 https://t.co/lrH1vjF4Hd — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 10, 2024

Looks like Barron Trump couldn't handle the heat. https://t.co/DuPGh83tqI — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 10, 2024

Damn. Melania isn't playing. She's probably, why don't you get the porn star to serve as a delegate?! https://t.co/lsPSiMnWgc — New Yorker in DC threads.net/@nykrindc (@NYkrinDC) May 10, 2024

melania pulling barron out of harm’s way/future indictments like https://t.co/VtwmGjVmtbpic.twitter.com/KfldC7wgzI — dylan mckay’s porsche mechanic (@DMPMwavygang) May 10, 2024

Barron’s public profile has risen in recent weeks, after his Dad raised a stink because the judge presiding over his hush-money coverup case wasn’t sure the former president could attend his son’s high school graduation.

Judge Juan Merchan later said Trump would be able to attend Barron’s graduation in Florida — only for the former presidentto schedule a rally in Minnesota for that same day.

A source close to the Trump campaign told HuffPost he will attend both events.

