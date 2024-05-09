Barron Trump to serve as GOP convention delegate in political debut

(The Hill) – Barron Trump, former President Trump’s youngest son, was named a Florida delegate for this year’s Republican National Convention, marking the 18-year old’s debut into politics.

Barron will serve as one of the 41 at-large GOP delegates to represent Florida at the July convention, where the party is expected to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate to run against President Biden in November, Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power confirmed to The Associated Press.

Trump, who turned 18 earlier this year, joins three of the former president’s other children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Tiffany — who were also selected as delegates. NBC News first reported Barron’s selection as a delegate Wednesday.

The Hill reached out to the Florida GOP for further comment.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Power said in an emailed statement to the AP.

Barron, who was 10 when his father was elected to the White House in 2016, was mostly kept out of the public spotlight while the former president was in office.

His name was brought back into the public eye last month after the New York judge overseeing the former president’s hush money trial was forced to weigh whether Trump could skip trial to attend Barron’s graduation on May 17.

Judge Juan Merchan eventually granted Trump special permission to miss trial for the graduation.

The Republican National Convention will take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Trump, who became a Florida resident in 2019, won in the Sunshine State in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

