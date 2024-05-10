Barron Trump passes on being a Florida delegate at dad’s nomination

Former President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son, Barron, has declined an offer from the Florida Republican Party to serve as a delegate to his father’s nominating convention in July.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” a spokesperson for former First Lady Melania Trump’s office said in a statement on Friday, according to CBS News.

Barron Trump was one of four of Trump’s children named as a Florida delegate this week, along with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump. Eric Trump will lead the delegation in Milwaukee, and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was chosen to co-lead the party platform committee.

Barron Trump, who is scheduled to receive his high school diploma on May 17, would have been making his official debut as a political figure with the appointment.

Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social site that his election interference trial in New York could force him to miss Barron’s graduation, though the judge in the case told lawyers that the Friday date should not be a problem.

Trump is scheduled to appear at a Minnesota GOP dinner that same day, according to radio station KFGO.