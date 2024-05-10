Barron Trump will not be a Florida delegate at the GOP convention

Barron Trump will no longer serve as a delegate at the Republican National Convention in July due to “prior commitments.”

The 18-year-old son of former President Donald Trump was previously selected to represent Florida as an at-large delegate at the Milwaukee convention, POLITICO previously reported.

A Friday statement from former first lady Melania Trump’s office said “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments.”

The youngest Trump graduates from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., next Friday. The former president is receiving a day off from his hush money criminal trial in New York to attend.

A Trump campaign official previously told POLITICO that Barron “is very interested in our nation’s political process.”

The Republican Party of Florida selected other Trump children as delegates. Eric Trump will be delegation chair, so he’ll place his father’s name in for the nomination, while Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Boulos, formerly Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos will be at-large delegates.

Aside from Barron, Ivanka Trump is the only Trump child not to serve as a delegate.