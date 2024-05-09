Barron Trump named Republican convention delegate in political debut for presidential son

Barron Trump has been named a delegate to the Republican National Convention from Florida in what amounts to a political debut for the presidential son.

The 18-year-old high school senior, who is former President Donald Trump’s youngest child, will join half-siblings Eric, Don Jr. and Tiffany in the Sunshine State’s delegation to the Milwaukee convention in mid-July.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Barron Trump had up to now been kept completely out of the political spotlight and his parents sought to shield him from scrutiny in the past.

Barron has recently been in the news because Donald Trump angrily demanded that Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan allow him to attend his son’s high school graduation next week during a day he would normally be required to be in court for his trial on charges tied to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The judge eventually relented and Trump permission to attend the ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in suburban West Palm Beach.

Donald Trump is now scheduled to speak at a GOP fundraiser in Minnesota that day, raising questions about whether he will actually attend his son’s graduation.

Barron Trump has not said what he plans to do after graduating or if he plans to attend college.