Barron Trump Makes Rare Appearance At White House

President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump made his first visit to the White House on Friday since his father’s swearing-in ceremony in January. He was accompanied by his parents before the family flew to the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The 10-year-old was photographed walking on the lawn outside the Oval Office with his father and mother Melania Trump. Both Barron and the 70-year-old president wore navy suit jackets, while the first lady was dressed in a bright red coat with matching gloves.

After spending some time at the White House, the first family headed to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the president’s fifth visit to his members-only club since he assumed office.

Barron has continued to stay in New York City with Melania to complete his fourth grade at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. However, a Friday report by TMZ said the mother-son duo will be moving to the White House this June. According to the tabloid’s sources, Melania and Barron would be “absolutely moving after the school year.”

TMZ further stated that the White House staff is preparing the residence for Melania by adding a fresh coat of paint to the quarters where she will be staying.

“They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Baron will move to Washington,” one source close to the family told Us Weekly in February. “They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what’s best for Barron.”

Melania wanted her son to complete his school term before moving to the White House.

“At that age, it’s hard to explain to them,” Melania had told Us Weekly about pulling Barron out of school to move to the White House.

