Who is Barron Trump? What to know about Donald Trump's son graduating high school

Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, will graduate high school on Saturday, but what's next for him?

What to know about Oxbridge Academy

Barron is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, an elite preparatory school for grades six through 12. The school prides itself on its annual 100% college acceptance rate, with half of the graduates attending a top 100 U.S. university or a top 50 liberal arts college

Who is Barron Trump?

18-year-old Barron is the youngest and sole child of Donald and Melania.

Where is Barron Trump's graduation?

The graduation is held at Oxbridge Academy but is "private, by invitation only," as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

Where is Barron Trump's college plan?

No official statement has yet been issued, but Donald and three of his older children, including Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany, all attended the University of Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Tim Schenck of the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea speaks briefly with (l-r) Barron Trump, Viktor Knavs, former President Donald Trump, and Melania Trump, following the funeral for Melania's mother, Amalia Knavs, in January.

Is Donald Trump's son involved in politics?

Although Barron is old enough to vote for his father in November, he won't be casting a ballot as a delegate at this summer's Republican National Convention, as was previously announced.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Melania issued a statement through her office saying that while the 18-year-old was "honored" to have been offered the opportunity, he declined the offer. The statement cited Barron's "prior commitments" for the decision but did not elaborate.

