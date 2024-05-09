Barron Trump to enter political arena as Florida delegate at GOP convention

MIAMI — Barron Trump hasn’t graduated high school yet. But he’s already headed into the political big leagues.

The Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday night picked the 18-year-old youngest son of former President Donald Trump as one of the state’s at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, per a copy of the results viewed by POLITICO.

The state party also selected other Trump children as delegates, including Eric Trump as its delegation chair — meaning he’ll place his father’s name in for the nomination — and Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Boulos, formerly Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos as other at-large delegates.

A Trump campaign official said Barron "is very interested in our nation's political process."

Donald Trump recently lamented that he wouldn’t be able to see Barron Trump graduate high school given his trial in Manhattan involving hush-money payments to an adult film actress, but the judge relented to allow him to attend next week’s ceremony at Oxbridge Academy in suburban West Palm Beach. Barron Trump hasn’t announced what his plans are for after graduation.

The delegates will appear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Ivanka Trump is the only one of Donald Trump’s five children who is staying out of politics after being a senior adviser in the Trump administration. Like several other members of her family, she now calls Florida home.

Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power held a phone call on Wednesday night with delegation leaders, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and is on the platform committee for the Republican National Convention.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Power said in a statement.

Though the list has several Trump family members, it also includes leaders across the GOP Florida ecosystem. Among them are officials who endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, state Speaker Designate Danny Perez and Senate President Designate Ben Albritton. Pam Bondi, Florida’s former attorney general who ran super PACs supporting Trump, is an at-large delegate, as is state Sen. Randy Fine, who flipped his support during the 2024 GOP presidential primary from DeSantis to Trump.

Polling shows Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Florida by more than 10 points. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020.