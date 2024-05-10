Barron Trump declines to be RNC delegate because of ‘prior commitments’

(The Hill) – Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, has declined the offer to serve as a delegate for Florida at this summer’s Republican National Convention (RNC).

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” former first lady Melania Trump’s office said in a statement.

The Florida GOP earlier this week said Barron Trump, who is 18, would join three of the former president’s other children — Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr. — as delegates, with Eric Trump serving as the state’s delegation chair.

It would have marked Barron Trump’s first foray into politics in the public spotlight. The Republican convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wis., in mid-July.

The Daily Mail first reported that Barron Trump was bowing out as a delegate.

Barron Trump, who was 10 when his father was elected to the White House in 2016, was mostly kept out of the public spotlight while the former president was in office. He is the son of Donald and Melania Trump.

Trump said in a radio interview Friday that his youngest son has gotten into politics.

“He does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’ So anyway, he’s a good guy. He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college,” the former president said on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.

