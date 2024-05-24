Barron Collier High School Class of 2024 graduates; see festivities in dozens of photos

Barron Collier High School Class of 2024 graduated Thursday in the school's stadium.

The 398 seniors at the high school were among 3,400-plus Collier County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 1978.

The high school is named in honor of Barron Collier, the savvy businessman who purchased more than a million acres of land in Florida in the early 1900s.

The school's mascot is the Cougars, and the school colors are gray and blue.

Barron Collier High School is on Cougar Drive off of Osceola Trail in Naples.

See dozens of photos from the Cougars' ceremony and celebration on Thursday, May 23, 2024:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Barron Collier High School graduation 2024: See commencement photos