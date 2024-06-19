Barricaded person at Landing at Tradition; Port St. Lucie Police ask people to avoid area

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are asking people Wednesday to avoid the area of the Landing at Tradition as an “armed barricaded subject” is in a van, a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said.

The incident began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the parking lot of the large retail center just west of Interstate 95 and north of Tradition Parkway.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, said the parking lot is being locked down and investigators are trying to evacuate the parking lot.

Port St. Lucie Police on June 19, 2024, are at The Landing at Tradition as a 'armed barricaded subject' is in a van.

He said the person in the van was reported missing out of another jurisdiction. He said police tried to make contact with the person, who is believed to have a firearm.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

4 jailed, 1 sought: Port St. Lucie Police investigate plastic surgery, racketeering criminal case

Candidate forum postponed: Forum for St. Lucie County Sheriff's candidates postponed

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Avoid Landing at Tradition; police at 'armed barricaded subject' scene