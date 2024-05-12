Barricade situation, SWAT presence in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking people to avoid certain areas of Lee Road Sunday afternoon due to an active barricade situation.

The Shaker Heights Police Department took to social media around 2:30 to let residents know an active investigation was underway in that area of Van Aken Boulevard and also Chagrin Boulevard near Lee Road.

The bomb squad, SWAT, EMS and multiple jurisdictions, including the sheriff’s department, are currently on the scene.

The perimeter has been cleared down to Ashby Road after shots of some sort were heard in the area, according to FOX 8 reporters on scene.

Police have not confirmed what led to the standoff.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

