Barricade situation in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it’s at the scene of a barricade situation.

Police said that at about 10:15 a.m., a shooting took place at a home in the 2100 block of Beechwood Road.

Officers said one man is believed to be inside a single-family house.

PGPD is encouraging residents on Beechwood Road and those nearby to shelter in place at the lowest level of their homes.

The following roads are temporarily closed:

Banning Place / 22nd Avenue

Charleston Place / Drexel Street

Charleston Place / 21st Ave

Beechwood Road / Calvert Street

