Barricade in progress in Southwest Baltimore; police ask residents to shelter in place

Baltimore Police cautioned residents in the area of the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue to shelter in place Sunday morning amid an “active barricade.”

Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that SWAT team members were responding to the block in Lakeland, near the Arbuta Arms Apartments complex, just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“Officers are requesting residents in that immediate area to shelter in place,” police said.

