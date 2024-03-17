Barr Road and Clay Pike closures expected for culvert replacements

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineer's Office has announced two road closures for culvert replacements this week.

Barr Road will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday from Highland Grange Road to Ohio 83. Clay Pike Road will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday from Zane Grey Road to Wilson Place Road. Motorists should find alternate routes.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Culvert replacements bringing daily closures to Barr Road, Clay Pike