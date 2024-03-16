Barnstead woman missing since early January found dead

Mar. 16—A Barnstead woman missing for more than two months was found dead Saturday morning by a search team combing the woods in town, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Saturday.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Ashley Turcotte, 31, who was last seen Jan. 4, Barnstead Police Chief Paul Poirier said. An autopsy will be conducted within the next several days to determine cause of death, he added.

"There is no threat to the public. There is no reason to be alarmed or concerned," Poirier said.

Turcotte's body was discovered in the woods near New and Shackford Corner roads shortly after 10 a.m., roughly half a mile from where her car was left parked in the Barnstead Town Hall parking lot on Jan. 4, Lt. Adam Cheney of Fish and Game said.

Turcotte's silver Hyundai Elantra contained her cellphone, wallet, backpack and keys, according to police. Video cameras did not show anyone else in her car or approaching the car.

Turcotte was seen at her home that day, and was also seen on camera shopping at a Dollar General store.

Her body was found in a heavily wooded section of Barnstead, wearing the same clothes depicted in the store's video footage.

Cheney said Turcotte's body was discovered within two hours of an area line search by 68 members of Barnstead Police, the Barnstead Fire Department, Fish and Game, New Hampshire State Police, the Belknap County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from the New Hampshire National Guard, and Lakes Region and Pemigewasset Valley search and rescue teams.

Authorities searched for five days after Turcotte was reported missing in January, but periods of rain and snow delayed a more comprehensive search, Cheney said.

"Seeing from an aerial perspective," including by drone, "would have been difficult," said Cheney, a Fish and Game conservation officer. "It would have been easy to walk by her body and not see it buried under snow." Spring foliage also would hamper spotting a body from above, he said. "You have to have boots on the ground."

Turcotte was regarded in town for her artistic talents, and was photographed presenting a painted Halloween pumpkin to Barnstead police. She would have turned 32 on March 6.