Barnstable Sheriff reports alleged employee assault and battery on inmate. What is known?

An allegation of an employee assault and battery on an inmate at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility was reported Friday by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Donna Buckley, elected in 2022 to a six-year term, oversees the facility.

The sheriff's office is actively investigating the allegation of employee assault and battery upon an individual entrusted to its care and custody, according to the office's press release. The accused employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of these ongoing investigations.

Because the matter is under investigation, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications K.C. Myers said she could not on Friday provide any other details.

The matter has been referred to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office for investigation, according to Myers. Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office Director of Community Programs & Public Relations Danielle Whitney told the Times on Friday she could not immediately comment on the incident.

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable jail employee faces assault, battery on inmate allegation