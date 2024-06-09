Barnstable deputy corrections officer allegedly assaulted inmate, prosecutors say

A 38-year-old deputy corrections officer with the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office has been arrested by state police for allegedly assaulting an inmate at the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department, according to a news release from Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

The New Bedford man faces charges of assault, two charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness. He will be arraigned on Monday at the Falmouth District Court.

The Cape Cod Times does not identify people until after they have been arraigned.

According to Galibois, his office became aware of the alleged assaults on June 2 around 5:16 p.m. Investigators were told a former inmate reported being assault by the deputy on May 25 and 26. Officials also say they have "security video that assisted with the investigation."

Galibois has contacted New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira to ask that the deputy's license to carry a firearm be immediately and indefinitely suspended in light of the charges.

"These charges concern an individual entrusted to the care and custody of the Barnstable County Correctional Facility and, if proven to be true, stand in stark contrast to the faithful service of the good men and women who so honorably represent the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office every day," reads a statement from Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley's office.

Before the incident was referred to the state police and district attorney, the deputy corrections officer was removed from inmate contact and placed on leave. While the matter remains under criminal and administrative investigation, Buckely will "should the allegations be proven true, have zero tolerance for such serious violations of the law," reads the statement.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable corrections officer arrested on assault charges