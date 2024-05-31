Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employee accused of assault, placed on leave, officials say

A Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office employee was recently placed on leave pending an alleged assault investigation.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, an employee allegedly committed assault and battery on a person “entrusted to their care and custody.”

It is unclear when the alleged incident happened or the extent of injuries caused to the victim.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is actively investigating the incident. Boston 25 News has reached out to them for more information.

The employee has been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

