'We are Barnsdall strong'; Graduates celebrate resilience amid tornado aftermath

“We are Barnsdall strong.”

Those were the last four words of Barnsdall High School’s Emilyleigh Walling’s Valedictorian address during Friday’s graduation ceremony at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Despite their unique situation, 30 Barnsdall seniors received their 2024 high school diplomas just like any other graduating class — with applause, cheers and laughter in an upbeat ceremony.

Very little was said during commencement about the powerful EF-4 tornado that destroyed a portion of the small rural town of approximately 1,000 residents on May 6. Dozens of homes and businesses were either destroyed or damaged, and two lives were lost. Barnsdall was struck by a smaller tornado in April.

Barnsdall High School's Emyleigh Walling gives her Valedictorian address during commencement on May 17, 2024 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Graduation was scheduled to take place at the Barnsdall football field as much of the town is still recovering from the damage caused.

“The unthinkable has happened over the past few weeks in a small town that so many of us call home,” Walling said in her address. “I want to thank all of the people that are always ready to help with whatever you need.”

The Barnsdall graduating class was pivotal in helping their community with the recovery and the ongoing healing process.

A Barnsdall High School senior receives his diploma during commencement on May 17, 2024 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Approximately 20 graduates were on a senior trip in Florida when the tornado hit the town.

One of the seniors on the trip, John Pease, said after the ceremony that many of his classmates wanted to go home when they heard of the tornado. Still, they decided to remain and enjoy one of their last times together.

“It was emotional when we got home,” Pease said. “We started helping out as soon as we got back home.”

Barnsdall mayor Johnny Kelley said he was proud of the high school seniors.

Barnsdall High School's graduate John Pease is congratulated by his Aunt Diane Gann following commencement on May 17, 2024 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

“They got off of the bus, they changed their clothes, put on their gloves and went to work,” Kelley said. “These kids are very resilient and have their whole lives ahead of them.”

After all seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, Barnsdall High School Superintendent Dr. Sayra Bryant told graduates that they should be proud of their origins and roots.

Barnsdall High School 2024 graduates throw their caps into the air during commencement on May 17, 2024 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

“Resilience is something that you may not always think about as a trait,” she said. “Resilience is knowing that you can do hard things.”

The graduates then formed a circle and stood quietly for a moment before throwing their caps into the air to the cheers of the large audience.

As one school-aged generation moves on to a new life, another begins. Thirty-five Barnsdall kindergartners received their diplomas during a ceremony at the Barnsdall gymnasium on Monday. They, too, experienced the life-altering event and perhaps will always remain “Barnsdall Strong.”

