‘The Barnacle’ will be tested over 2 month period: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is synonymous with its unforgiving traffic enforcement, and now the NYPD is introducing a new tool meant for fine enforcement efforts.

“The Barnacle” is affixed to a vehicle’s front windshield using battery powered suction cups, obstructing the drivers view.

NYPD traffic agents on the lookout for violators now have new technology to complement the classic “boot.” While the boot remains in use, the NYPD Traffic Enforcement unit is exploring this New Jersey-manufactured equipment.

Last year, drivers in the city were fined $1 billion in traffic, so if formally adopted, “The Barnacle” could see widespread deployment.

PIX11 asked to see the pilot program’s progress after one week. The NYPD is deploying a handful of devices over a two-month period.

Each unit is leased from the Edison company at $250 per month. It has a built-in alarm and GPS tracking to deter tampering.

Drivers who get one are asked to contact the NYPD and must pay a $185 fee to remove it.

At the Barnacle’s headquarters, founder Colin Heffron is confident in its durability based on seven years of testing and use.

According to the NYPD, vandalized boots cost $1,000 to replace.

Heffron said the NYPD has requested ten additional Barnacles in the coming days.

The NYPD will evaluate the effectiveness after 60 days, but the traditional boot won’t be entirely phased out.

