Barge hits Texas bridge, spilling oil and trapping workers on island

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Workers in Galveston, Texas, said they were trapped after a barge hit the bridge connecting Pelican Island to the mainland.

The bridge, which is the only way on and off Pelican Island, was closed off to all vehicular travel after the collision around 9:30 a.m.

Galveston police were in the area helping detour traffic.

The collision also sent oil spilling into the surrounding waters, the Associated Press reported. The U.S. Coast Guard responded, and was determining the extent of the spill. They will also initiate the containment and cleanup process.

Members of the Galveston Saltwater Fishing group said that debris from the bridge fell onto the barge. There were no injuries reported.

The Texas Department of Transportation was en route Wednesday morning to inspect the roadways for damage. The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe.

The incident was being handled by emergency management officials from the City of Galveston, Texas A&M University at Galveston, Galveston fire and police departments, the Coast Guard and the Texas Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

