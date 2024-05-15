Barge hits Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, causing oil spill, power outage to island

A barge hit Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, Texas on Wednesday morning, causing an oil spill and closing off road access to the island, authorities reported.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., when a barge owned by Martin Petroleum collided with the Pelican Island Bridge, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management said on X, formerly Twitter. Power outages were reported on the island, however, secondary power was restored as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

#BREAKING #URGENT



RIGHT NOW 🚨🚨🚨



A barge accidentally hits a bridge near Pelican Island in Galveston, Texas, causing a massive oil spill.



The whole island is currently out of power and it’ll be hours before an assessment is done. pic.twitter.com/AFlpk6cdVx — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) May 15, 2024

“Power has been restored to campus. However, the bridge remains out and is closed to all vehicular traffic," Texas A&M University at Galveston said in a statement on Facebook.

Following the collision, crews were deployed to manage the oil spill cleanup, Ronnie Varela, a Galveston OEM spokesperson, told the Associated Press.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office told KTRK that a significant portion of the bridge had collapsed.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Barge hits Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, closes road to island