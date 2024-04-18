Barclays branch attacked and vandalised with ‘pro-Palestine’ graffiti

The window of the Barclays Branch was smashed in as well as graffiti sprayed on the building - UKNIP

A Barclays branch has been damaged and vandalised with pro-Palestinian graffiti labelling the bank as “baby killers”.

Police were called at around 1.45am on Thursday to reports of criminal damage after a pro-Palestine slogan was sprayed onto the building.

Pictures show the front window of the building smashed with shattered glass strewn on the floor of the high street in Croydon, south London,

Police have set up a cordon around the commercial property which has also been sprayed with red paint.

A message written in graffiti says: “Baby Killers stop arming Israel. Free Palestine. Stop funding genocide.”

In a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, security alarms can be heard sounding in the background.

Those responsible had fled the scene by the time officers had arrived, the force said. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Thursday 18 April at approximately 01:45hrs police received a call to attend North End, Croydon after a report of criminal damage after a pro-Palestine slogan had been sprayed onto the front of a building.

“Officers attended but those responsible had left the scene. There has been no arrest and an investigation is ongoing

“We will not tolerate people causing criminal damage to buildings under the guise of protest.”

Barclays was contacted for comment.

