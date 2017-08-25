Barcelona brings in Dembele to try to replace Neymar

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2016 file photo Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele watches during the German Bundesliga soccer match against FSV Mainz in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said at the annual balance press conference today, that he is optimistic about the record transfer of the 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona very soon. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is shoring up its attack by buying Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could reach 147 million (about $173 million), second only to Neymar's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona said on Friday the 20-year-old Dembele will be officially introduced after undergoing a physical and signing his contract on Monday.

The club will pay 105 million euros ($124 million) plus possible add-ons. "Contingent payments" could reach about 40 percent of the fixed transfer fee, Dortmund said in a statement.

Barcelona said Dembele's contract will have a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($472 million).

It is bringing him in to try to improve its attack after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain for more than 220 million euros ($260 million) just before the start of the season.

Dembele was fined and suspended by Dortmund recently after skipping training without permission. He reportedly refused all contact with the club after Barcelona made him an offer.

Dortmund reportedly turned down Barcelona's opening bid of 85 million euros ($100 million) to acquire the player who played in attack for France against England in June in a friendly.

Quick and skillful, Dembele is touted as one of France's most promising players along with 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe of Monaco.

Dembele moved to Dortmund from Rennes last year in a transfer worth 15 million euros (about $16.7 at the time).

He scored six goals and set up 13 others in 32 Bundesliga games last season. His contract with Dortmund was valid until 2021.

