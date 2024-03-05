Barbecue-and-burritos pop-up will debut pickup and delivery location in Kansas City

Smoak Craft Barbecue has been slowly climbing the culinary ladder in the Kansas City area for a few years now.

Brothers Cade and Seth Colson launched their pop-up in 2020, setting up outside Carmen’s Cocina II in Olathe. They’ve since taken it to local festivals, events at wineries like Aubrey Vineyards, and regular stints at Maps Coffee and Chocolate in Lenexa. Last season, the Colsons’ barbecue was available during Royals and Chiefs games at Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

As of Thursday, they’ll be expanding once again, to the Crossroads Food Stop, at 1600 Campbell St.

Crossroads Food Stop is a ghost kitchen, sometimes called a virtual or cloud kitchen. It leases space to operators to prepare food for delivery and takeout only — no indoor dining. About 20 businesses currently lease kitchen space there.

The Colsons will be serving two menus there. Smoak Burritos will have breakfast burritos and bowls (brisket, pork, egg and potato) available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Smoak To-Go, open for lunch on those same days, will serve barbecue plates, sandwiches and homemade sides like mustard potato salad, queso corn and apple kale slaw.

The brothers, who hail from New Mexico, incorporate some of that state’s flavors into their food. Hence the BBQ Quesadilla (two Caramelo pork fat tortillas, toasted and filled with shredded cheddar cheese, Smoak’d pulled pork, salsa and sour cream) and the Brisket Street Corn (chopped brisket piled on queso corn with cilantro, red chile, Valentina taco sauce and crema).

“Being from New Mexico helps me bring in spice to our food that really complements the flavors of the barbecue, rather than having heat for the sake of heat,” Cade said.

Both menus are available for pickup or delivery on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub, with a delivery radius of five miles from Crossroads Food Stop. The full menu can be found at crossroadsfoodstop.com.