Barbara Mezeske: The company he keeps

On March 8, Donald Trump hosted Viktor Orban at his Florida home. Orban is the prime minister of Hungary, a NATO partner, and his visit to America did not include a stop at the White House. Heads of state don’t usually visit private citizens, especially ones as much in the public eye as Trump. Additionally, Orban has established what he himself calls an “illiberal Christian democracy” in Hungary.

In practical terms, that means Orban is practicing autocratic rule in a country that is nominally a democracy. How did that happen?

When Orban came to power in 2010, one of his first moves was to lower the mandatory retirement age for judges, allowing him to reshape the court system by appointing or running candidates who shared his vision of government.

He also exerted pressure on the free press via a government regulatory body, by nationalizing the public service media outlets, and by giving financial support and access to pro-government outlets.

Additionally, Orban benefits from gerrymandered voting districts, and voting laws that favor his political party.

In other words, Orban’s government operates behind a façade of democratic institutions. Is there a judiciary? Yes, but it leans heavily in his favor. Is there an elected legislative body? Yes, but voting rules give Orban the advantage. Are there media outlets? Yes, but it is difficult to publish anything critical of those in power.

Orban’s Hungary embraces Christianity, especially as a way to curtail the immigration of non-Christians and LGBTQ+ people. In fact, Orban is a staunch defender of Hungarian national identity, opposing “race mixing.” White Christian nationalism is not uniquely American: It thrives in Orban’s Hungary as well.

Trump and his right-wing backers admire Orban. In Trump’s words: “He’s a non-controversial figure because he says, ‘This is the way it’s going to be,’ and that’s the end of it. Right? ... He’s the boss.”

There is nothing that Donald Trump wants more than to be a boss. There is nothing that MAGA supporters want more than a Christian nation, an end to multiculturalism, a guarantee that their candidates have the advantage (and if they should lose, one can challenge the outcome) — all with a strongman at the top.

Trump would like to govern like Orban.

Back in 2015, Trump said, "I'm going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people." But consider the number of former Trump officials and associates who have been in jail or in court: Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Peter Navarro, George Papadupolos, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone, Allen Weisselberg, Rudy Giuliani. Their crimes include fraud or financial misdealing, contempt of Congress, interference with the Russia investigation, perjury and election interference.

Who are the people likely to have a role in a second Trump presidency? These names have been reported: Stephen Miller, the white nationalist; Paul Manafort, the convicted felon; Steve Bannon, convicted of contempt of Congress, and pardoned by Trump before he could go to trial on federal charges of mail fraud and money laundering. They each pass the crucial test of loyalty to the boss.

The blueprint for Trump’s second term is in plain sight. The tools of government will be used to punish enemies and reward followers. Merit or experience will matter less than loyalty.

Side note: One might see a similar pattern in county politics. The recent appointment of local gun-store owner Jon Anderson as county administrator had less to do with choosing the best candidate using conventional hiring practices, and more to do with finding a position for a “constitutional county” ally running for sheriff.

How can we explain the willingness of ordinary people to tolerate the overt authoritarianism of Donald Trump? Why is he polling so well?

One answer is that both voters and our elected representatives have lost faith in democracy, and are looking for a simpler, less messy way to rule. Modern life is complex and tiring. Navigating issues that present themselves in shades of gray is hard work. Gaza, Ukraine, immigration, and health care are nothing BUT shades of gray. If life were black and white, it would be easier to know what to do. Of course, when dissent is marginalized or silenced, everything can look black or white. Dictatorship is straightforward. Democracy is messy.

At the same time, authoritarianism is ripe for cronyism and corruption. How much money is the Republican National Committee funneling to Trump’s legal bills? How much are Trump-appointed judges putting their thumbs on the scale to help him delay his many trials? Would a second Trump presidency give us a government that is not of, by, or for all of the people, but only for Trump’s people?

Is this all hyperbole? Is it all liberal fear-mongering and pearl-clutching?

Nope. This is what the candidate is promising. This is the kind of presidency he envisions. This is the company he keeps. We would be foolish not to believe what he says, or not to draw conclusions from the abundant evidence of who Trump is, and who he wants to be.

Community Columnist Barbara Mezeske is a retired teacher and resident of Park Township.

