Barack Obama says that 'men have been getting on my nerves lately'

Barack Obama has officially joined the countless women in 2018 who are annoyed by men.

On Wednesday, while speaking to leaders of the Obama Foundation in Johannesburg, South Africa, President Obama got real about the recent behavior of powerful men, admitting he's straight-up annoyed.

Extreme same.

"Women in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved," Obama said in footage shared by CNN. "Because men have been getting on my nerves lately. Every day I read the newspaper, and I just think — brothers, what’s wrong with you guys? What's wrong with us? I mean we're violent; we're bullying — you know, just not handling our business."

"I think empowering more women on the continent— that right away is going to lead to some better policies," he continued.

Obama voicing his disappointment in men, especially those making front-page headlines, comes after a particularly mortifying week for President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Trump publicly supported Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, and refused to acknowledge Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. He defended his own comments for a day, and then, after fielding an overwhelming amount of backlash, claimed that he misspoke,

Obama also delivered a speech on Tuesday in honor of the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, in which he said that we're living in remarkably "strange and uncertain" times. In that lecture, the former president further touched upon the "head-spinning and disturbing headlines" in the world today, and made several other jokes at the expense of powerful men.

As a woman, I'd just like to say with the utmost sincerity: Thanks, Obama.

