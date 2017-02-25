Barack Obama and Malia had an awesome night out in NYC and looked awesome doing it

After a nice Italian dinner on Thursday and a rock star's welcome from the public Friday afternoon, Barack Obama continued his post-vacation jaunt around NYC—and he took cool teen Malia along for the ride.

On Friday night, the two were spotted at a performance of the current Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's play The Price. The show stars Danny DeVito and Mark Ruffalo, which made for a pretty decent photo op afterward — one of those rare ones where all parties involved are excited to be meeting a celebrity.

SEE ALSO: Rare photos show Obama girls on their first visit to the White House

Malia reportedly wants to be a filmmaker, so perhaps this was also a preliminary casting call. (Danny DeVito appears to be in the lead so far, yes?)

And by the looks of Twitter, the father-daughter duo was able to attend the show itself relatively unnoticed—except, of course, by the New York Times reporter sitting directly in front of them.

Barack Obama just arrived in row just behind me for Broadway show. Performance is revival of Arthur Miller's "The Price." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017

Okay, so it's intermission. Obama and Malia came in and left when the lights were down. The crowd didn't notice. Nice job, Secret Service. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 25, 2017

Wow! At #ThePriceBway preview & @BarackObama is nxt 2 me. So cool! Much respect. Thx 4 supporting the arts @RTC_NYC pic.twitter.com/rsiKh5r9c5 — Fabio Salles (@salles_fabio) February 25, 2017

It certainly doesn't seem like anyone booed them. In fact, people cheered as they exited the theater. Interesting!

Anyway, this all sounds very chill. Here's hoping President Obama, fresh from a kitesurfing expedition with Richard Branson, had fun. Like, so much fun, that he never wants to leave us again.